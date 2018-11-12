NL Rookie of the Year Ballots

A breakdown of the 30 individual ballots, submitted by two writers representing each city in the National League.

Name, Affiliation Chapter 1st 2nd 3rd Matthew Leach, MLB.com ATL Acuña Soto Buehler JJ Cooper, Baseball America ATL Acuña Soto Buehler David Venn, MLB.com AZ Acuña Soto Buehler Jesse Sanchez, MLB.com AZ Acuña Soto Buehler Jesse Rogers, ESPN CHI Soto Acuña Buehler Patrick Mooney, The Athletic CHI Acuña Soto Buehler Mark Schmetzer, Reds Report CIN Acuña Soto Anderson Hal McCoy, Dayton Daily News CIN Acuña Soto Anderson Nick Groke, The Athletic COL Acuña Soto Buehler Pat Graham, Associated Press COL Acuña Soto Buehler Mikako Niwa, Sankei Sports LA Buehler Acuña Hirano Ken Gurnick, MLB.com LA Acuña Buehler Soto Marcos E. Hernandez, AFP MIA Acuña Soto Anderson Jorge Morejon, ESPNDeportes.com MIA Acuña Soto Anderson Adam McCalvy, MLB.com MIL Acuña Soto Buehler Tom Haudricourt, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel MIL Acuña Soto Buehler Tim Healey, Newsday NY Acuña Soto Bader Tom Verducci, SI.com NY Acuña Soto Buehler Mike McGarry, Press of Atlantic City PHI Acuña Soto Buehler Jack McCaffery, Delaware County Daily Times PHI Acuña Soto McNeil Alan Saunders, Pittsburgh Sports Now PIT Acuña Soto Buehler Stephen J. Nesbitt, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette PIT Acuña Soto Buehler Bryce Miller, San Diego Union-Tribune SD Acuña Soto Buehler Jeff Sanders, San Diego Union-Tribune SD Acuña Soto Buehler Kerry Crowley, San Jose Mercury News SF Acuña Soto Buehler Eno Sarris, The Athletic SF Acuña Soto Buehler Ben Frederickson, St. Louis Post-Dispatch STL Acuña Soto Flaherty Rob Rains, STLSportsPage.com STL Acuña Soto Flaherty Todd Dybas, The Sports Capitol WAS Soto Acuña Buehler Tim Kurkjian, ESPN WAS Acuña Soto Buehler

