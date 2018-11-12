NL Rookie of the Year Ballots

A breakdown of the 30 individual ballots, submitted by two writers representing each city in the National League.
|Name, Affiliation
|Chapter
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Matthew Leach, MLB.com
|ATL
|Acuna
|Soto
|Buehler
|JJ Cooper, Baseball America
|ATL
|Acuna
|Soto
|Buehler
|David Venn, MLB.com
|AZ
|Acuna
|Soto
|Buehler
|Jesse Sanchez, MLB.com
|AZ
|Acuna
|Soto
|Buehler
|Jesse Rogers, ESPN
|CHI
|Soto
|Acuna
|Buehler
|Patrick Mooney, The Athletic
|CHI
|Acuna
|Soto
|Buehler
|Mark Schmetzer, Reds Report
|CIN
|Acuna
|Soto
|Anderson
|Hal McCoy, Dayton Daily News
|CIN
|Acuna
|Soto
|Anderson
|Nick Groke, The Athletic
|COL
|Acuna
|Soto
|Buehler
|Pat Graham, Associated Press
|COL
|Acuna
|Soto
|Buehler
|Mikako Niwa, Sankei Sports
|LA
|Buehler
|Acuna
|Hirano
|Ken Gurnick, MLB.com
|LA
|Acuna
|Buehler
|Soto
|Marcos E. Hernandez, AFP
|MIA
|Acuna
|Soto
|Anderson
|Jorge Morejon, ESPNDeportes.com
|MIA
|Acuna
|Soto
|Anderson
|Adam McCalvy, MLB.com
|MIL
|Acuna
|Soto
|Buehler
|Tom Haudricourt, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
|MIL
|Acuna
|Soto
|Buehler
|Tim Healey, Newsday
|NY
|Acuna
|Soto
|Bader
|Tom Verducci, SI.com
|NY
|Acuna
|Soto
|Buehler
|Mike McGarry, Press of Atlantic City
|PHI
|Acuna
|Soto
|Buehler
|Jack McCaffery, Delaware County Daily Times
|PHI
|Acuna
|Soto
|McNeil
|Alan Saunders, Pittsburgh Sports Now
|PIT
|Acuna
|Soto
|Buehler
|Stephen J. Nesbitt, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
|PIT
|Acuna
|Soto
|Buehler
|Bryce Miller, San Diego Union-Tribune
|SD
|Acuna
|Soto
|Buehler
|Jeff Sanders, San Diego Union-Tribune
|SD
|Acuna
|Soto
|Buehler
|Kerry Crowley, San Jose Mercury News
|SF
|Acuna
|Soto
|Buehler
|Eno Sarris, The Athletic
|SF
|Acuna
|Soto
|Buehler
|Ben Frederickson, St. Louis Post-Dispatch
|STL
|Acuna
|Soto
|Flaherty
|Rob Rains, STLSportsPage.com
|STL
|Acuna
|Soto
|Flaherty
|Todd Dybas, The Sports Capitol
|WAS
|Soto
|Acuna
|Buehler
|Tim Kurkjian, ESPN
|WAS
|Acuna
|Soto
|Buehler
