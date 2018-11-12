Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NL Rookie of the Year Ballots

November 12, 2018 7:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

A breakdown of the 30 individual ballots, submitted by two writers representing each city in the National League.

Name, Affiliation Chapter 1st 2nd 3rd
Matthew Leach, MLB.com ATL Acuna Soto Buehler
JJ Cooper, Baseball America ATL Acuna Soto Buehler
David Venn, MLB.com AZ Acuna Soto Buehler
Jesse Sanchez, MLB.com AZ Acuna Soto Buehler
Jesse Rogers, ESPN CHI Soto Acuna Buehler
Patrick Mooney, The Athletic CHI Acuna Soto Buehler
Mark Schmetzer, Reds Report CIN Acuna Soto Anderson
Hal McCoy, Dayton Daily News CIN Acuna Soto Anderson
Nick Groke, The Athletic COL Acuna Soto Buehler
Pat Graham, Associated Press COL Acuna Soto Buehler
Mikako Niwa, Sankei Sports LA Buehler Acuna Hirano
Ken Gurnick, MLB.com LA Acuna Buehler Soto
Marcos E. Hernandez, AFP MIA Acuna Soto Anderson
Jorge Morejon, ESPNDeportes.com MIA Acuna Soto Anderson
Adam McCalvy, MLB.com MIL Acuna Soto Buehler
Tom Haudricourt, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel MIL Acuna Soto Buehler
Tim Healey, Newsday NY Acuna Soto Bader
Tom Verducci, SI.com NY Acuna Soto Buehler
Mike McGarry, Press of Atlantic City PHI Acuna Soto Buehler
Jack McCaffery, Delaware County Daily Times PHI Acuna Soto McNeil
Alan Saunders, Pittsburgh Sports Now PIT Acuna Soto Buehler
Stephen J. Nesbitt, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette PIT Acuna Soto Buehler
Bryce Miller, San Diego Union-Tribune SD Acuna Soto Buehler
Jeff Sanders, San Diego Union-Tribune SD Acuna Soto Buehler
Kerry Crowley, San Jose Mercury News SF Acuna Soto Buehler
Eno Sarris, The Athletic SF Acuna Soto Buehler
Ben Frederickson, St. Louis Post-Dispatch STL Acuna Soto Flaherty
Rob Rains, STLSportsPage.com STL Acuna Soto Flaherty
Todd Dybas, The Sports Capitol WAS Soto Acuna Buehler
Tim Kurkjian, ESPN WAS Acuna Soto Buehler

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army assists with typhoon relief in Pacific Islands

Today in History

1962: JFK announces fair housing legislation