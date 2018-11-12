NL Rookie of the Year Ballots

A breakdown of the 30 individual ballots, submitted by two writers representing each city in the National League.

Name, Affiliation Chapter 1st 2nd 3rd Matthew Leach, MLB.com ATL Acuna Soto Buehler JJ Cooper, Baseball America ATL Acuna Soto Buehler David Venn, MLB.com AZ Acuna Soto Buehler Jesse Sanchez, MLB.com AZ Acuna Soto Buehler Jesse Rogers, ESPN CHI Soto Acuna Buehler Patrick Mooney, The Athletic CHI Acuna Soto Buehler Mark Schmetzer, Reds Report CIN Acuna Soto Anderson Hal McCoy, Dayton Daily News CIN Acuna Soto Anderson Nick Groke, The Athletic COL Acuna Soto Buehler Pat Graham, Associated Press COL Acuna Soto Buehler Mikako Niwa, Sankei Sports LA Buehler Acuna Hirano Ken Gurnick, MLB.com LA Acuna Buehler Soto Marcos E. Hernandez, AFP MIA Acuna Soto Anderson Jorge Morejon, ESPNDeportes.com MIA Acuna Soto Anderson Adam McCalvy, MLB.com MIL Acuna Soto Buehler Tom Haudricourt, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel MIL Acuna Soto Buehler Tim Healey, Newsday NY Acuna Soto Bader Tom Verducci, SI.com NY Acuna Soto Buehler Mike McGarry, Press of Atlantic City PHI Acuna Soto Buehler Jack McCaffery, Delaware County Daily Times PHI Acuna Soto McNeil Alan Saunders, Pittsburgh Sports Now PIT Acuna Soto Buehler Stephen J. Nesbitt, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette PIT Acuna Soto Buehler Bryce Miller, San Diego Union-Tribune SD Acuna Soto Buehler Jeff Sanders, San Diego Union-Tribune SD Acuna Soto Buehler Kerry Crowley, San Jose Mercury News SF Acuna Soto Buehler Eno Sarris, The Athletic SF Acuna Soto Buehler Ben Frederickson, St. Louis Post-Dispatch STL Acuna Soto Flaherty Rob Rains, STLSportsPage.com STL Acuna Soto Flaherty Todd Dybas, The Sports Capitol WAS Soto Acuna Buehler Tim Kurkjian, ESPN WAS Acuna Soto Buehler

