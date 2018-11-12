NL Rookie of the Year Ballots

A breakdown of the 30 individual ballots, submitted by two writers representing each city in the National League.

Name, Affiliation Chapter 1st 2nd 3rd

Matthew Leach, MLB.com ATL Acuña Soto Buehler

JJ Cooper, Baseball America ATL Acuña Soto Buehler

David Venn, MLB.com AZ Acuña Soto Buehler

Jesse Sanchez, MLB.com AZ Acuña Soto Buehler

Jesse Rogers, ESPN CHI Soto Acuña Buehler

Patrick Mooney, The Athletic CHI Acuña Soto Buehler

Mark Schmetzer, Reds Report CIN Acuña Soto Anderson

Hal McCoy, Dayton Daily News CIN Acuña Soto Anderson

Nick Groke, The Athletic COL Acuña Soto Buehler

Pat Graham, Associated Press COL Acuña Soto Buehler

Mikako Niwa, Sankei Sports LA Buehler Acuña Hirano

Ken Gurnick, MLB.com LA Acuña Buehler Soto

Marcos E. Hernandez, AFP MIA Acuña Soto Anderson

Jorge Morejon, ESPNDeportes.com MIA Acuña Soto Anderson

Adam McCalvy, MLB.com MIL Acuña Soto Buehler

Tom Haudricourt, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel MIL Acuña Soto Buehler

Tim Healey, Newsday NY Acuña Soto Bader

Tom Verducci, SI.com NY Acuña Soto Buehler

Mike McGarry, Press of Atlantic City PHI Acuña Soto Buehler

Jack McCaffery, Delaware County Daily Times PHI Acuña Soto McNeil

Alan Saunders, AP Pittsburgh PIT Acuña Soto Buehler

Stephen J. Nesbitt, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette PIT Acuña Soto Buehler

Bryce Miller, San Diego Union-Tribune SD Acuña Soto Buehler

Jeff Sanders, San Diego Union-Tribune SD Acuña Soto Buehler

Kerry Crowley, San Jose Mercury News SF Acuña Soto Buehler

Eno Sarris, The Athletic SF Acuña Soto Buehler

Ben Frederickson, St. Louis Post-Dispatch STL Acuña Soto Flaherty

Rob Rains, STLSportsPage.com STL Acuña Soto Flaherty

Todd Dybas, The Sports Capitol WAS Soto Acuña Buehler

Tim Kurkjian, ESPN WAS Acuña Soto Buehler

