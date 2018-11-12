Listen Live Sports

NL Rookie of the Year Ballots

November 12, 2018 7:26 pm
 
A breakdown of the 30 individual ballots, submitted by two writers representing each city in the National League.

Name, Affiliation Chapter   1st     2nd       3rd

Matthew Leach, MLB.com  ATL    Acuña    Soto   Buehler

JJ Cooper, Baseball America  ATL    Acuña    Soto   Buehler

David Venn, MLB.com   AZ    Acuña    Soto   Buehler

Jesse Sanchez, MLB.com   AZ    Acuña    Soto   Buehler

Jesse Rogers, ESPN  CHI     Soto   Acuña   Buehler

Patrick Mooney, The Athletic  CHI    Acuña    Soto   Buehler

Mark Schmetzer, Reds Report  CIN    Acuña    Soto  Anderson

Hal McCoy, Dayton Daily News  CIN    Acuña    Soto  Anderson

Nick Groke, The Athletic  COL    Acuña    Soto   Buehler

Pat Graham, Associated Press  COL    Acuña    Soto   Buehler

Mikako Niwa, Sankei Sports   LA  Buehler   Acuña    Hirano

Ken Gurnick, MLB.com   LA    Acuña Buehler      Soto

Marcos E. Hernandez, AFP  MIA    Acuña    Soto  Anderson

Jorge Morejon, ESPNDeportes.com  MIA    Acuña    Soto  Anderson

Adam McCalvy, MLB.com  MIL    Acuña    Soto   Buehler

Tom Haudricourt, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel  MIL    Acuña    Soto   Buehler

Tim Healey, Newsday   NY    Acuña    Soto     Bader

Tom Verducci, SI.com   NY    Acuña    Soto   Buehler

Mike McGarry, Press of Atlantic City  PHI    Acuña    Soto   Buehler

Jack McCaffery, Delaware County Daily Times  PHI    Acuña    Soto    McNeil

Alan Saunders, AP Pittsburgh  PIT    Acuña    Soto   Buehler

Stephen J. Nesbitt, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette  PIT    Acuña    Soto   Buehler

Bryce Miller, San Diego Union-Tribune   SD    Acuña    Soto   Buehler

Jeff Sanders, San Diego Union-Tribune   SD    Acuña    Soto   Buehler

Kerry Crowley, San Jose Mercury News   SF    Acuña    Soto   Buehler

Eno Sarris, The Athletic   SF    Acuña    Soto   Buehler

Ben Frederickson, St. Louis Post-Dispatch  STL    Acuña    Soto  Flaherty

Rob Rains, STLSportsPage.com  STL    Acuña    Soto  Flaherty

Todd Dybas, The Sports Capitol  WAS    Soto    Acuña   Buehler

Tim Kurkjian, ESPN  WAS    Acuña    Soto   Buehler

