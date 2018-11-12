NL Rookie of the Year Ballots

A breakdown of the 30 individual ballots, submitted by two writers representing each city in the National League.
Name, Affiliation Chapter 1st 2nd 3rd
Matthew Leach, MLB.com ATL Acuña Soto Buehler
JJ Cooper, Baseball America ATL Acuña Soto Buehler
David Venn, MLB.com AZ Acuña Soto Buehler
Jesse Sanchez, MLB.com AZ Acuña Soto Buehler
Jesse Rogers, ESPN CHI Soto Acuña Buehler
Patrick Mooney, The Athletic CHI Acuña Soto Buehler
Mark Schmetzer, Reds Report CIN Acuña Soto Anderson
Hal McCoy, Dayton Daily News CIN Acuña Soto Anderson
Nick Groke, The Athletic COL Acuña Soto Buehler
Pat Graham, Associated Press COL Acuña Soto Buehler
Mikako Niwa, Sankei Sports LA Buehler Acuña Hirano
Ken Gurnick, MLB.com LA Acuña Buehler Soto
Marcos E. Hernandez, AFP MIA Acuña Soto Anderson
Jorge Morejon, ESPNDeportes.com MIA Acuña Soto Anderson
Adam McCalvy, MLB.com MIL Acuña Soto Buehler
Tom Haudricourt, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel MIL Acuña Soto Buehler
Tim Healey, Newsday NY Acuña Soto Bader
Tom Verducci, SI.com NY Acuña Soto Buehler
Mike McGarry, Press of Atlantic City PHI Acuña Soto Buehler
Jack McCaffery, Delaware County Daily Times PHI Acuña Soto McNeil
Alan Saunders, AP Pittsburgh PIT Acuña Soto Buehler
Stephen J. Nesbitt, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette PIT Acuña Soto Buehler
Bryce Miller, San Diego Union-Tribune SD Acuña Soto Buehler
Jeff Sanders, San Diego Union-Tribune SD Acuña Soto Buehler
Kerry Crowley, San Jose Mercury News SF Acuña Soto Buehler
Eno Sarris, The Athletic SF Acuña Soto Buehler
Ben Frederickson, St. Louis Post-Dispatch STL Acuña Soto Flaherty
Rob Rains, STLSportsPage.com STL Acuña Soto Flaherty
Todd Dybas, The Sports Capitol WAS Soto Acuña Buehler
Tim Kurkjian, ESPN WAS Acuña Soto Buehler
