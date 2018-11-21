No. 1 Alabama hosts rival Auburn in the Iron Bowl

Auburn (7-4, 3-4 SEC) at No. 1 Alabama (11-0, 7-0, No. 1 CFP), 3:30 p.m. EST (CBS)

Line: Alabama by 24½.

Series record: Alabama leads 45-36-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Alabama wants to complete a perfect regular season and avenge a loss that kept the Crimson Tide from a shot at the SEC title last season. The Tigers can largely change perception of a disappointing season with an upset.

KEY MATCHUP

Auburn’s offensive line versus Alabama’s defensive front. The Tigers have struggled to open running room and protect quarterback Jarrett Stidham this season. The Tide leads the SEC with 37 sacks, powered by Isaiah Buggs and Quinnen Williams.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Auburn: WR Anthony Schwartz is a speedster and one of the team’s freshman playmakers. The Tigers need him to produce big plays running and/or receiving.

Alabama: DT Quinnen Williams is one of the top defensive players in the country. A run-stopper who can also apply pressure up the middle, the former Auburn commit has 15 tackles for loss and six sacks.

FACTS & FIGURES

Auburn leads the series 7-4 in Tuscaloosa. … The Tide has defeated 81 consecutive unranked opponents, the longest streak in FBS history. The last unranked team to beat Alabama: Auburn, 17-10 on Nov. 24, 2007. … Alabama coach Nick Saban is 4-1 in the Iron Bowl at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Auburn’s Gus Malzahn has a 2-3 mark in the game. … Alabama has allowed only five rushing touchdowns while Auburn has been nearly as stingy, giving up six TDs on the ground. … Jarrett Stidham-to-Ryan Davis has passed Pat Sullivan-to-Terry Beasley for most pass connections for an Auburn duo with 145. … Freshmen have accounted for 197 of Auburn’s 318 points (61.9 percent).

