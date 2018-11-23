No. 1 Notre Dame women win Vancouver Showcase opener

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored 21 points and No. 1 Notre Dame beat Gonzaga 81-65 on Thursday in the first game of the inaugural Vancouver Showcase.

Brianna Turner added 16 points and 10 rebounds for Notre Dame (4-0). The Fighting Irish dominated in the paint, outscoring the Bulldogs 56-32 and finishing with 29 defensive rebounds.

Zykera Rice had 16 points and seven rebounds for Gonzaga (4-1). The Bulldogs scored the first seven points and forced nine first-half turnovers.

Louise Forsyth, a sophomore guard from Langley, British Columbia, made a 3-pointer in 14 minutes of action for Gonzaga.

Advertisement

No. 2 UCONN 90, MISSISSIPPI 50

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — Katie Lou Samuelson scored a season-high 22 points and UConn beat Mississippi in the Paradise Jam.

The Huskies (3-0) extended their regular-season winning streak to 118 games.

Napheesa Collier added a season-best 18 points and had 10 rebounds, Christyn Williams had 13 points, Megan Walker 12, Olivia Nelson-Ododa 11 and Crystal Dangerfield 10. Shannon Dozier and Crystal Allen scored 11 points each for the Rebels (3-2).

No. 9 OREGON STATE 74, WESTERN KENTUCKY 60

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Destiny Slocum and Mikayla Pivec scored 18 points apiece, Katie McWilliams added 17 and Oregon State beat Western Kentucky in the opening game of the Vancouver Showcase for both teams.

Oregon State (5-0) will play No. 13 South Carolina in the semifinals Friday.

Raneem Elgedawy paced the Lady Toppers (1-5) with 17 points.

No. 11 TENNESSEE 78, CLEMSON 66

BIMINI, Bahamas (AP) — Meme Jackson made four 3-pointers and scored 14 points to help Tennessee beat Clemson in the Junkanoo Jam.

Zaay Green scored eight of her 12 points in the fourth quarter, and Cheridene Green had six of her 11 in the period for the Lady Vols (4-0). Danielle Edwards and Simone Westbrook each scored 19 points for the Tigers (2-3).

No. 13 SOUTH CAROLINA 101, ETSU 55

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Doniyah Cliney and Bianca Jackson had 14 points apiece, and Tyasha Harris added 13 to help South Carolina beat ETSU.

Nelly Perry and Elysa Wesolek each scored 10 points for South Carolina (3-1). Raven Dean led ETSU (0-5) with nine.

No. 14 SYRACUSE 70, KANSAS STATE 61

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Tiana Mangakahia had 18 points, six assists and four steals in Syracuse’s comeback victory over Kansas State in Cancun Challenge.

Digna Strautmane added 13 points, and Emily Engstler had 10 points, seven rebounds and four steals for the Orange (4-1). Peyton Williams had 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Wildcats (3-1).

No. 15 N.C. STATE 78, MICHIGAN STATE 74

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Kiara Leslie had 17 points and 12 rebounds to help North Carolina State beat Michigan State in the Cancun Challenge.

Grace Hunter added 16 points and 11 rebounds for N.C. State (5-0). Aislinn Konig had 16 points and six assists, and Erika Cassell scored 12. Shay Colley led Michigan State (3-1) with 20 points.

No. 16 DEPAUL 82, PRINCETON 67

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Mart’e Grays scored 23 points and DePaul overcame a 15-point deficit to beat Princeton in the Cancun Challenge.

Chante Stonewall added 16 points, 14 rebounds and four steals for DePaul (2-1). Carlie Littlefield and Sydney Boyer each had 16 points for Princeton (1-4).

KENTUCKY 85, No. 17 SOUTH FLORIDA 63

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — Rhyne Howard scored 18 points, Taylor Murray added a season-best 17 and Kentucky beat South Florida in the Paradise Jam.

Jaida Roper had a season-high 13 points for the Wildcats (5-0). Sydni Harvey matched her career high with 16 points for the Bulls (4-1).

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.