No. 11 Michigan State forward Nick Ward sprains ankle

November 14, 2018 10:02 pm
 
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Nick Ward sprained his right ankle during an injury scare in the first half of No. 11 Michigan State’s 80-59 victory over Louisiana-Monroe on Wednesday night.

Spartans coach Tom Izzo says he doesn’t “think it’s anything serious.” Ward went down midway through the first half and pounded the court with both fists. He got up on his own and hobbled off the court, trying to keep weight off his right leg. He did not return.

Izzo says it’s a low-ankle sprain, which generally heals faster than a high-ankle sprain.

Ward had four points, three rebounds and a block in five minutes.

The 6-foot-9 forward is averaging 17 points, ranking second on the team, with a team-high 7.5 rebounds. He returned to school for his junior season after initially putting his name in the NBA draft.

