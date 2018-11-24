Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 11 Tennessee women outlast UAB 73-69 in overtime

November 24, 2018 4:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BIMINI, Bahamas (AP) — Rennia Davis scored 18 points, Evina Westbrook added 16 and Kasiyanha Kushkituah had 13 as No. 11 Tennessee rallied from a 12-point fourth-quarter deficit before winning 73-69 in overtime over UAB on Saturday.

Tennessee (5-0) claimed the Junkanoo Division of the Junkanoo Jam, and Davis was named the tournament MVP.

Tied at 65 with 31 seconds left in regulation, Westbrook dribbled down the clock, drove the lane and passed it to the corner for a 3-pointer that was off the mark. Meme Jackson grabbed the offensive rebound, but her last-second shot didn’t hit the rim at the buzzer sounded.

Kushkitauh gave the Lady Vols their first lead since the first half at 70-67 with a 3-point play with 46.2 seconds left in overtime.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Rachael Childress and Katelyn Thomas scored 19 points each for UAB (4-1), which took a 20-13 lead after the first quarter though the Lady Vols took a brief one-point edge in the second quarter before the Blazers went back up 38-29 at halftime with an 8-0 run.

Tennessee survived a poor-shooting day at the line, making just 9 of 22 free throws.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 The 37th Annual Government Contract...
12|3 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|4 Serving Citizens Better though Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Seaman guides landing craft air cushion to shore

Today in History

1989: Russia, US leaders suggest Cold War is ending