No. 11 Tennessee women use big 4th quarter to beat Clemson

November 22, 2018 5:17 pm
 
BIMINI, Bahamas (AP) — Zaay Green scored eight of her 12 points and Cheridene Green six of her 11 in the fourth quarter when No. 11 Tennessee pulled away for a 78-66 victory over Clemson on Thursday in the Junkanoo Jam.

Meme Jackson, who made four 3-pointers and scored 14 points, tied the game with a pair of free throws with six minutes to go and start a 13-0 run that left the Lady Vols (4-0) ahead 71-60 with 2:19 remaining — the first double-digit lead for either team. Two Chyna Cotton free throws cut the lead to nine but Tennessee outscored Clemson 7-4 from there with Zaay Green scoring six.

Rennia Davis added 13 points and Kasiyahna Kushkituah 11 for the Vols, playing their first game away from home.

Danielle Edwards and Simone Westbrook each scored 19 points and Kobi Thornton 11 for the Tigers (2-3), who were seeking their first win over the Lady Vols since 1981 in a series they trail 12-1.

There were 13 ties and 16 lead changes in the game that was at the half and after three quarters.

