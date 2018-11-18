Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 12 Tennessee women roll to 96-31 win over Florida A&M

November 18, 2018 4:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Meme Jackson scored 19 points and Rennia Davis had a double-double to lead No. 12 Tennessee to a 96-31 victory over Florida A&M on Sunday.

Jackson made three 3-pointers and was 7 of 12 overall with six steals while Davis had 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Lady Vols (3-0), who have won their first three games by an average of 47 points.

All five Lady Vols starters played just 21 minutes. Jackson opened the game with two 3-pointers as Tennessee scored the game’s first 20 points.

Rae Burrell added three 3-pointers and 14 points, while Evina Westbrook collected eight assists for Tennessee.

Advertisement

Tennessee scored 39 points off 32 Lady Rattler turnovers but also gave up the ball 21 times.

Mya Moye scored seven points to lead the Lady Rattlers (0-3), who shot just 19 percent and made only 2 of 23 from the arc.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard members pack Thanksgiving meals for needy families

Today in History

1968: Air Force pilot rescues Special Forces team