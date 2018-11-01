No. 13 Florida tries to rebound from loss against Mizzou

Missouri (4-4, 0-4 SEC) at No. 13 Florida (6-2, 4-2, No. 11 CFP), 4 p.m. EDT (SEC Network).

Line: Florida by 6.

Series record: Missouri leads 4-3.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Missouri needs to win two of its final four games (Florida, Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Arkansas) to become bowl eligible. Florida can notch double-digit victories for just the second time in six years and third time in nine years by winning out (Missouri, South Carolina, Idaho, Florida State).

KEY MATCHUP

Florida’s thin secondary against Missouri’s Drew Lock, who completed 15 of 20 passes for 228 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-16 romp against the Gators in 2017. Lock hasn’t been nearly as good against SEC opponents this season, completing 50 percent of his passes for 732 yards, with one touchdown and five interceptions against Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama and Kentucky.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Missouri: LB Cale Garrett needs to play well for the Tigers to have a chance. Garrett leads the team with 69 tackles, including a career-high 14 last week in a one-point loss to Kentucky. Three of those came on fourth-down stops.

Florida: Backup QB Emory Jones played a little in a loss to Georgia last week, his first game action since the opener, and carried four times 12 yards. Coach Dan Mullen wants to get him more involved down the stretch while keeping open the option of redshirting him.

FACTS & FIGURES

Missouri is 5-2 all-time against teams ranked 13th. … Mizzou ranks second in the SEC and 19th nationally in sacks allowed, averaging just 1.25 a game. The Tigers have surrendered just 35 negative plays, which ranks 14th nationally. … Florida has 28 tackles for loss, including 13 sacks, in its last four games. … DEs Jachai Polite and Jabari Zuniga have combined for 17½ tackles for loss, including 11½ sacks. … Florida is 25-4 in homecoming games since 1989, including a 40-14 win against Missouri in 2016.

