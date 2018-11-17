Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
No. 13 Iowa women beat NC Central 106-39

November 17, 2018 10:05 pm
 
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Megan Gustafson had her 58th career double-double and Hannah Stewart had 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists to help No. 13 Iowa beat North Carolina Central 106-39 on Saturday night.

Gustafson finished with 20 points, on 9-of-13 shooting, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Makenzie Meyer added 16 points, including four 3-pointers, and eight assists for Iowa (3-0) and freshman Monika Czinano scored a season-high 15.

The Hawkeyes, who never trailed, opened the second quarter with a 13-2 run to push its lead to 28 points and Gustafson made a layup early in the third quarter that sparked a 33-2 run that made it 84-24 with 6:58 to play. Tomi Taiwo’s layup gave Iowa a 68-point lead with 1:32 remaining.

Lanay Rodney led NCCU (0-3) with seven points.

The Hawkeyes had a program-record 36 assists, breaking the old mark of 34 set in their 104-67 win at Western Kentucky on Tuesday. Iowa was a point shy of the school’s single-game scoring record and has scored at least 90 points in each game this season.

