Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 13 South Carolina women beat ETSU at Vancouver Showcase

November 22, 2018 11:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Doniyah Cliney and Bianca Jackson had 14 points apiece and Tyasha Harris scored 13 to help No. 13 South Carolina beat ETSU 101-55 on Thursday night to advance to the semifinals of the Vancouver Showcase.

Nelly Perry and Elysa Wesolek each scored 10 for South Carolina (3-1).

Cliney hit two 3-pointers in the opening 90 seconds to spark a 20-4 run over the first four-plus minutes and South Carolina never trailed. The Gamecocks hit their first 10 field-goal attempts, including five 3-pointers, and opened a 20-point lead with three minutes left in the first quarter. ETSU scored 12 of the next 14 points to trim its deficit to 33-23 early in the second but Harris answered with a 3-point play that ignited a 9-0 spurt and the Buccaneers got no closer.

Raven Dean led ETSU with nine points. Erica Haynes-Overton, who came in averaging a team-leading 15.8 points per game, scored eight on 1-of-11 shooting.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Buccaneers (0-5), who won 20 games and appeared in the Women’s NIT last postseason, are off to their worst start since losing 10 straight to open the 2011-12 season.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 The 37th Annual Government Contract...
12|3 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|4 Serving Citizens Better though Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy surgeon performs emergency appendectomy aboard ship

Today in History

1950: Truman refuses to rule out atomic weapons