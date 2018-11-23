Listen Live Sports

No. 14 Florida State, No. 19 LSU to play in AdvoCare semis

November 23, 2018 1:44 am
 
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — No. 14 Florida State and No. 19 LSU are set to play in the semifinals of the AdvoCare Invitational on Friday.

Florida State cruised by UAB 81-63 Thursday, while LSU topped Charleston 67-55.

Defending national champion Villanova will also be seeking a trip to Sunday’s championship when it plays Oklahoma State.

Villanova (2-2) stopped a two-skid by beating Canisius 83-56. The Wildcats haven’t lost three games in November since splitting six contests during the month in 2012.

Oklahoma State beat Memphis 84-64 on Thursday.

Consolation-round games are Canisius against Memphis and Charleston facing UAB.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

