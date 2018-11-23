Listen Live Sports

No. 14 Syracuse women top Princeton 92-61 in Cancun

November 23, 2018 3:22 pm
 
CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Gabrielle Cooper made six 3-pointers and scored 20 points to help No. 14 Syracuse beat Princeton 92-61 on Friday in the Cancun Challenge.

Cooper scored all of her points before the fourth quarter, in just 17 minutes. She made five of her first six 3-pointers and finished 6 of 10.

Tiana Mangakahia added 14 points with 11 assists and Amaya Finklea-Guity had 12 points and eight rebounds for Syracuse (5-1), which was 15 of 29 from 3-point range.

Syracuse had a 49-34 lead at halftime after shooting 60 percent, including 7 of 13 from distance. Princeton was just 13-of-35 shooting for 37 percent. The Orange ended the third quarter on a 13-3 run for an 82-53 lead.

Gabrielle Rush made five 3-pointers and scored 15 points for Princeton (1-5) and Carlie Littlefield added 11 points. The Tigers shot just 37 percent overall.

