Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 15 DePaul women rally to beat Green Bay 73-64

November 9, 2018 10:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — Rebekah Dahlman scored eight of her 21 points in the final eight minutes to help No. 15 DePaul women rally from an eight-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat Green Bay 73-64 on Friday night.

The Blue Demons (1-0) trailed 61-53 on Frankie Wurtz’s layup with 7:32 left in the game. From there DePaul outscored the Phoenix 20-3 with Green Bay missing all but one of its final 13 shots.

Green Bay (0-2) opened the game with an 18-6 lead and stayed in front for most of the second and third quarters.

Ashton Millender added 15 points, including four 3-pointers, and Tanita Allen scored 10 for the Blue Demons. DePaul took 39 of its 61 shot attempts from the 3-point line and made 13 from distance.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Wurtz led the Phoenix with 23 points on 10-of-17 shooting and grabbed 12 rebounds. Green Bay made 27 of its first 46 shots before going cold down the stretch.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Marines place new wire at California port of entry

Today in History

1973: Nixon signs bill in support of Alaskan oil pipeline