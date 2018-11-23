Listen Live Sports

No. 15 NC State women beat George Washington 69-61 in Cancun

November 23, 2018 6:26 pm
 
CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Elissa Cunane scored eight of her 18 points in the third quarter to help No. 15 North Carolina State stay undefeated with a 69-61 victory over George Washington on Friday in the Cancun Challenge.

Grace Hunter had 21 points and 11 rebounds to lead NC State (6-0). Erika Cassell added 12 points and DD Rogers chipped in with 10 rebounds and five points. The Wolfpack face Michigan in the ACC/Big 10 Challenge on Thursday.

Mei-Lyn Bautista scored 19 points to lead George Washington (1-5). Kelsi Mahoney had 16 points and Neila Luma 14.

Bautista’s 3-pointer pulled the Colonials to 47-46 with 4:09 remaining in the third quarter. Cunane made all six of her free-throw attempts and a jumper in the third quarter, and opened the fourth with a layup to cap a 10-0 run. A 6-0 spurt, capped by Mahoney’s 3, pulled the Colonials to 57-53 but they didn’t get closer.

