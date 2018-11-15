Listen Live Sports

No. 17 NC State women beat SEC-foe Vanderbilt 74-54

November 15, 2018 10:07 pm
 
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Kiara Leslie scored 21 points and No. 17 North Carolina State used a big second quarter to pull away and beat Vanderbilt 74-54 on Thursday night to remain undefeated.

Leslie was 7 of 11 from the field, made three 3-pointers and had a game-high five assists. Aislinn Konig hit four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points for NC State (3-0). Grace Hunter added 13 points and Elissa Cunane had 10.

Cierra Walker scored 17 points to lead Vanderbilt (1-3). Mariella Fasoula had 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Chelsie Hall chipped in 14 points.

Leslie made two 3-pointers and scored 12 points during a 21-8 second quarter and the Wolfpack led 37-23 at halftime. Hall scored four points during an 8-2 spurt to pull Vanderbilt to 41-31 early in the third but they didn’t get closer.

The Wolfpack will play their fourth-straight game at home against Radford on Sunday before beginning the Cancun Challenge Nov. 22 against Michigan State.

