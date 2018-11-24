Listen Live Sports

No. 17 South Florida holds off UCLA 60-56

November 24, 2018 5:58 pm
 
ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — Sydni Harvey scored a career-high 19 points before fouling out, Laura Ferreira added 14 and No. 17 South Florida beat UCLA 60-56 on Saturday in the Paradise Jam.

Ferreira made two free throws with 20 seconds to go for a 59-54 lead and added one more at 10.5 for a two-possession lead.

South Florida (5-2) used a 25-9 second quarter to gain control as the Bulls made 4 of 6 from 3-point range in the quarter. UCLA trailed 47-38 entering the fourth and went on a 10-4 run to get within 51-48 with six minutes left but couldn’t get any closer as USF scored the next six points.

Japreece Dean scored 17 points for UCLA (3-4), and Kennedy Burke added 16. Michaela Onyenwere had 10 points and nine rebounds, Dean had five assists and Burke five steals. The Bruins shot just 27.5 percent from the floor, including 2 of 19 from 3-point range.

