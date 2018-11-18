Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 18 Syracuse women ease by Bucknell 70-56

November 18, 2018 4:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Freshman Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi had a season-high 19 points and eight rebounds, nearly getting her second straight double-double, and No. 18 Syracuse eased past Bucknell 70-56 on Sunday.

Tiana Mangakahia, who entered averaging a team-high 17.3 points, added 13 points for Syracuse (3-1), which was 16 of 21 from the line compared to Bucknell’s eight attempts.

The Bison used a 9-0 run to pull within two points late in the first half, but Syracuse had a 34-28 lead at the break after Miranda Drummond’s 4-point play. The Orange closed the third quarter on a 5-0 run for a 54-48 lead after forcing 21 turnovers.

Ellie Mack and Abby Kapp each scored 11 points for Bucknell (2-2). Kyi English added 10 points and Kaitlyn Slagus had nine points and seven rebounds. Mack had three of Bucknell’s nine 3-pointers.

Advertisement

There were 55 combined turnovers in the game, 31 by Bucknell.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard members pack Thanksgiving meals for needy families

Today in History

1968: Air Force pilot rescues Special Forces team