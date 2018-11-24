Listen Live Sports

No. 19 Arizona State women rout Southern Illinois 82-38

November 24, 2018 8:03 pm
 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Reili Richardson made three 3-pointers and scored 11 points and No. 19 Arizona State rolled to an 82-38 victory over Southern Illinois on Saturday in the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout.

Kianna Ibis and Robbi Ryan added 10 points apiece for the Sun Devils (3-2), who rebounded from a two-point loss to No. 5 Louisville on Friday. Iris Mbulito added 10 points and Sophia Elenga tossed in nine points with a game-high nine rebounds off the bench.

Arizona State shot 56 percent (28 of 50) from the field and was 9 of 17 (53 percent) from beyond the arc.

Abby Brockmeyer scored nine points and Makenzie Silvey had eight for Southern Illinois (3-3), which was 13-of-50 shooting (26 percent) and committed 20 turnovers.

Ibis was 4 of 4 from the field and Richardson hit two 3s in the first half as Arizona State built a 41-25 lead. The Sun Devils outscored the Salukis 41-13 in the second half.

