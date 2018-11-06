Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
No. 19 Marquette women ease past South Dakota State 91-52

November 6, 2018
 
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Natisha Hiedeman made five 3-pointers and scored 21 points, reigning Big East player of the year Allazia Blockton scored 15 of her 19 points in the second half and No. 19 Marquette beat South Dakota State 91-52 on Tuesday in a season opener.

Marquette returned all five starters from last season’s team that reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament — its latest exit since 2011.

Hiedeman hit 4 of 7 3-pointers in the first half and Isabelle Spingola made all three of hers to help Marquette build a 44-25 halftime lead. The Golden Eagles were 10 of 19 from distance in the half, making 7 of 8 in the second quarter, and finished with 13 makes.

South Dakota State is picked to win the Summit League after a 26-7 season a year ago, falling to Big East opponent Villanova in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Macy Miller, who was named the league’s preseason player of the year, finished with seven points on 2-of-10 shooting.

