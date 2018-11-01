No. 20 Fresno State looking to avoid letdown against UNLV

No.20 Fresno State (7-1, 4-0 MWC, No. 23 CFP) at UNLV (2-6, 0-4), 10:30 p.m. EST (CBS Sports Network).

Line: Fresno State by 25.

Series record: Fresno State leads 13-7.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Fresno State has won six straight since losing at Minnesota and is looking to avoid a slip-up after moving into the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2013. The Bulldogs have a showdown against Boise State on Nov. 9 and can’t afford to look ahead despite the Rebels’ winless conference record.

KEY MATCHUP

UNLV’s secondary vs. Fresno State QB Marcus McMaryion. The Rebels have one of the nation’s worst defenses and are 96h against the pass, allowing 254.4 yards per game. McMaryion is eighth nationally in completion percentage at 70.4 and has thrown for 2,143 yards and 18 TDs with two interceptions. He’s also rushed for seven TDs.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Fresno State: DB Anthoula Kelly. Fresno State’s senior leads the nation in passes defended with 15 and tops the Bulldogs with three interceptions. UNLV QB Max Gilliam will want to be careful throwing in his direction.

UNLV: Gilliam. With starter Armani Rogers out indefinitely with a foot injury, Gilliam has thrown for 12 touchdowns in four games. He is the first Rebels QB to throw at least three TDs in three straight games since Joe Denton in 1996.

FACTS & FIGURES

Fresno State has held opponents under 30 points in 19 straight games, longest in the nation. … UNLV has won three of the past four meetings. … The Bulldogs are fourth nationally in turnover margin at plus-1.75. … Rebels RB Lexington Thomas is second in the Mountain West and 36th nationally with 90.1 yards rushing per game.

