Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 21 Buffalo beats Milwaukee in Belfast, Northern Ireland

November 30, 2018 1:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BELFAST, Northern Ireland (AP) — Jeremy Harris scored 21 points, Nick Perkins added 20 with nine rebounds, and No. 21 Buffalo beat Milwaukee 96-77 on Friday in the Basketball Hall of Fame Belfast Classic.

CJ Massinburg added 16 points as the Bulls improved to 6-0 for the first time since the 1930-31 season.

Buffalo advanced to Saturday’s championship game in the Goliath bracket where they will meet San Francisco (7-0), a 76-58 winner over Stephen F. Austin.

The Bulls shot 14 of 33 (42 percent) from 3-point range while the Panthers went 6 for 28. Perkins was 4 of 5 from behind the arc. Massinburg went 4 of 8, becoming the fourth player in school history to surpass 200 career 3-pointers.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Carson Warren-Newsome scored a career-high 26 points to lead Milwaukee (2-5). The Panthers will play Stephen F. Austin in the consolation game.

Buffalo used a 12-2 run to take a 43-32 lead into halftime. Milwaukee cut a 16-point deficit to four with 8:45 remaining before the Bulls pulled away with a 17-4 run.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Small Business Breakfast: DLA...
12|10 CLEEN III Industry Day
12|10 Writing Persuasive Federal Proposals -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors man machine gun aboard Navy ship

Today in History

1941: Japanese forces attack Pearl Harbor