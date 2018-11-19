Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 21 Missouri women beat SIU-Edwardsville 59-36

November 19, 2018 11:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Sophie Cunningham had 14 points and 12 rebounds, leading No. 21 Missouri past SIU-Edwardsville 59-36 on Monday night.

In the second half, Cunningham moved into sixth in program history with 1,626 points.

Amber Smith and Grace Berg each added 10 points for Missouri (3-1). The Tigers made 13 of 18 free throws compared to SIUE’s seven attempts.

The Tigers led 27-17 at halftime and Cunningham secured her ninth career double-double in the third quarter as they led 40-23.

Advertisement

Coach Robin Pingeton won her 150th game at Missouri, which allowed its fewest points since a 55-35 victory over Nebraska on Nov. 14, 2016.

Sydney Bauman had 12 points and eight rebounds for SIUE (2-1). The Cougars shot 28 percent from the floor, turned it over 19 times and were outscored 32-14 in the paint.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

11|26 AMSUS 2018 Annual Meeting
11|27 SERDP & ESTCP Symposium
11|27 Warfighter Systems Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers complete extraction & special purpose insertion training

Today in History

1943: FDR attends Tehran Conference