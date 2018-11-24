Listen Live Sports

No. 21 Missouri women top Quinnipiac at Gulf Coast Showcase

November 24, 2018 3:39 pm
 
ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Sophie Cunningham scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Amber Smith also had a double-double and No. 21 Missouri beat Quinnipiac 65-51 in the consolation semifinals of the Gulf Coast Showcase on Saturday.

Cunningham made 7 of 14 shots and 9 of 12 free throws, and also had three assists and two blocks. Smith had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Missouri (4-2).

Cunningham scored 15 of Missouri’s 37 first-half points and the Tigers ended the half on a 13-2 run for a 15-point lead. Missouri made seven of its nine 3-point attempts in the first half.

Jen Fay led Quinnipiac (2-3) with 14 points and eight rebounds.

Quinnipiac was just 6-of-32 shooting (18.8 percent) in the first half, with four makes from 3-point range. The Bobcats were held to nine points in the second quarter and trailed 37-22 at the break. Quinnipiac started the fourth quarter on a 9-0 run to pull to 49-40.

