No. 24 Drake women pull away in 4th to beat Bluejays 85-69

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Becca Hittner scored 15 of her 23 points in the fourth quarter to help No. 24 Drake pull away for an 85-69 victory over Creighton on Wednesday.

Hittner matched her season high and surpassed 1,000 points in her career for the Bulldogs (7-1). She was 3 for 3 on 3-pointers and made 10 of 12 free throws to lead Drake’s 18-for-21 shooting at the line.

Drake outscored the Bluejays 13-3 to start the fourth quarter to stretch its lead to 75-62. Creighton (1-4) got no closer than 11 points the rest of the way.

Sara Rhine added 17 points and 13 rebounds and Sammie Bachrodt had nine rebounds for the Bulldogs. Drake shot a season-best 13 of 28 on 3-pointers.

Advertisement

Creighton’s Temi Carda scored 18 of her career-high 20 points in the second half, and Audrey Faber and Payton Brotzki had 11 points apiece.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.