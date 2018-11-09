Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 25 Miami women beat Stephen F. Austin 81-60

November 9, 2018 2:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Mykea Gray scored 25 points with five 3-pointers, Beatrice Mompremier added 14 points and No. 25 Miami beat Stephen F. Austin 81-60 on Friday in a preseason women’s NIT opener.

Gray made a 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer for a 43-30 lead, and her 3-pointer with 2:26 left in the third quarter gave Miami a 20-point lead.

Laura Cornelius had eight assists and Emese Hof blocked five shots — both career highs — for Miami (2-0). The Hurricanes were 12 of 22 from 3-point range after going 13 for 20 in their opening victory over FIU. Miami also had a 30-14 edge for points in the paint.

Chanell Hayes tied a career-high with six 3-pointers and scored 19 points for Stephen F. Austin (0-1). Heaven Hamling added three 3-pointesr and 15 points. SFA was 13 of 26 from distance, but shot 36 percent overall and turned it over 19 times.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore cloud computing in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Marines place new wire at California port of entry

Today in History

1973: Nixon signs bill in support of Alaskan oil pipeline