No. 25 Minnesota women breeze by Xavier 78-53

November 14, 2018 10:08 pm
 
CINCINNATI (AP) — Kenisha Bell scored 18 points, Taiye Bello had 11 points and 16 rebounds and No. 25 Minnesota beat Xavier 78-53 on Wednesday night.

Minnesota’s full-court defense caused problems for Xavier in the first half, turning it over seven times and shooting 27.6 percent. The Gophers opened a 20-7 first-quarter lead and extended it to 42-20 by halftime.

Jasmine Brunson added 13 points for Minnesota (2-0), and Destiny Pitts had 14 points. Brunson scored 11 in the first half, and four Gophers were in double figures entering the fourth quarter.

Tierra Floyd scored 10 points for Xavier (2-1). A’riana Gray nearly had her second double-double of the season with nine points and 10 rebounds. Xavier was just 8 of 29 from the field in the first half, including 3 of 11 from distance.

