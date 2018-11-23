No. 5 Louisville women beat No. 19 Arizona St. 58-56

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Sam Fuehring scored 18 points, including a layup with 2.5 seconds left, and grabbed nine rebounds to help No. 5 Louisville beat 19th-ranked Arizona State 58-56 on Friday in the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout.

Dana Evans added 11 points six assists and three steals. Asia Durr finished with 14 points on just 5-of-18 shooting for Louisville (4-0).

Kianna Ibis was fouled on a 3-point shot and hit all three free throws to pull Arizona State (2-2) within two points with 19.3 seconds left. Fuehring and Reili Richardson traded two foul shots apiece to make it 56-54 with 12.2 left and, after a Louisville timeout moved the ball to the front court, Elenga stole Arica Carter’s inbound pass, was fouled and hit both free throws 1.5 seconds later. Evans then drove the baseline and wrapped a pass around a defender to Fuehring for winner.

Carter stole the ensuing inbound pass to seal it.

Elenga led the Sun Devils with 13 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Ibis, who came in averaging a team-leading 14.7 points and shooting 50 percent from the field, finished with eight points on 2-of-11 shooting.

Robbi Ryan hit two free throws to give Arizona State a 43-37 lead, the biggest of the game by either team, in the opening seconds of the fourth quarter. Durr answered with two foul shots and Fuehring made a layup to spark a 12-2 run over the next five minutes that gave the Cardinals a 49-45 lead with 4½ minutes to go.

Evans hit a jumper, then took steals coast-to-coast for layups on back-to-back possessions and a layup by Durr gave Louisville a four-point lead with five minutes left. Richardson made a layup to pull the Sun Devils within 49-47 with 4:23 to go, but hey went 0 for 7 from the field from there — including Fearing’s block of an attempted putback by Elenga with 30 seconds left.

Arizona State, which came in shooting 60 percent from the free-throw line, made 13-of-15 free throws — including 9-of-9 in the final 62 seconds.

Louisville made 7 of 13 from the field, while the Sun Devils were 3-of-15 shooting, in the fourth quarter.

BIG PICTURE

Louisville: Durr, the 2017-18 Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year, came averaging 25.7 points (No. 5 in the nation) and 5.3 made 3s (No. 3) per game. … Yacine Diop, a graduate transfer from Pittsburgh, left the game in the second quarter after an apparent knee injury. She came into Friday’s game averaging 8.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.

Arizona State: The Sun Devils, who lost to No. 4 Baylor on Nov. 11, shot just 32.8 percent against Louisville. They have made just 40 of 128 (31.3 percent) from the field against ranked opponents, while shooting 46.9 percent (60 of 128) combined against unranked Incarnate Word and Arkansas.

UP NEXT

The Sun Devils play Southern Illinois on Saturday in their final game of the South Point Shootout before returning home for the ASU Classic on Dec. 1.

Louisville wraps up the South Point Shootout against Hartford on Saturday before beginning a five-game home stand against Miami (Ohio) on Monday.

