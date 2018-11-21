Listen Live Sports

No. 5 Tennessee tops Louisville in NIT Season Tip-Off

November 21, 2018 8:16 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Grant Williams scored 24 points and No. 5 Tennessee had five players In double figures to beat Louisville 92-81 in the first semifinal of the NIT Season Tip-Off on Wednesday night.

Admiral Schofield added 20 points for the Vols (4-0), who shot 54 percent from the field. The win was the 664th of Tennessee coach Rick Barnes’ career. It moved him past John Wooden on the all-time Division I wins list.

“It means I’ve been around a while,” Barnes said.

Trailing 77-70 with 6:51 left, Louisville coach Chris Mack got called for a technical foul when he didn’t like an over-the-back call on Dwayne Sutton. The Cardinals could never recover, trailing by as many as 15.

“I complained during the game, so I’m not going to again complain now,” Mack said. “I thought when Dwayne got the ball it was compleley clean. It’s basketball. I shouldn’t have received the technical. That’s my fault. It’ll be the last one of this year.”

Jordan Nwora had 23 points and 10 assists to lead Louisville (3-1).

The second game of the doubleheader was No. 2 Kansas against Marquette.

