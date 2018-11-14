Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 6 Oklahoma dismisses OL Moore for violating team rules

November 14, 2018 12:29 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Offensive lineman Tramonda Moore has been dismissed from No. 6 Oklahoma for violating team rules.

The school made the announcement in a news release Tuesday.

The 6-foot-4, 322-pound Moore never played for the Sooners (9-1, 6-1 Big 12).

He originally committed to Oklahoma State, but instead attended Independence Community College (Kan.) to gain eligibility. The Oklahoma City native was a four-star recruit according to Rivals, ESPN and 247Sports.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Rivals called him the No. 2 junior college offensive line prospect in the nation.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army assists with typhoon relief in Pacific Islands

Today in History

1975: Senate report charges US involvement in assassination plots