No. 7 West Virginia tries to stay in 1st in Big 12 vs. TCU

TCU (4-5, 2-4 Big 12) at No. 7 West Virginia (7-1, 5-1, No. 9 CFP), noon EST (FS1)

Line: West Virginia by 11½.

Series record: TCU leads 4-3.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Advertisement

West Virginia is tied for first place with Oklahoma and can move a step closer to a berth in the Big 12 championship game. TCU needs to win two of its last three games to become bowl eligible.

KEY MATCHUP

TCU’s secondary against West Virginia QB Will Grier. The Horned Frogs have been decimated by injuries but still have the Big 12’s top pass defense, allowing 194 yards per game. Grier has thrown at least three touchdown passes in 14 of the 19 games he’s played at West Virginia. He completed passes to nine different receivers last week and his 2-point conversion run with 16 seconds left gave the Mountaineers a 42-41 win at No. 15 Texas.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

TCU: QB Mike Collins. The 6-foot-5 sophomore transfer from Penn got his first win as a starter last week, completing 17 of 33 passes for 218 yards in a 14-13 victory over Kansas State. Collins took over after Shawn Robinson suffered a season-ending shoulder injury.

West Virginia: WR David Sills has at least one touchdown catch in four straight games and has 11 this season, ranking him tied for second nationally with two others.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Horned Frogs have just one individual 100-yard rushing performance this season. … A win would move West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen into second place in school history with 61, one ahead of Rich Rodriguez. Hall of Famer Don Nehlen holds the mark with 149 wins. … West Virginia RB Martell Pettaway ran for 121 yards and two TDs at Texas, his first 100-yard effort of the season and the second of his career.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.