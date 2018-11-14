Listen Live Sports

No. 9. Maryland women romp over George Washington 69-30

November 14, 2018 9:20 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Brianna Fraser scored 16 points, Taylor Mikesell added 13 and Kaila Charles had 12 as No. 9 Maryland cruised to a 69-30 win over George Washington on Wednesday night.

Kelsi Mahoney had 12 points for the Colonials, who shot just 17.5 percent from the field and scored their fewest points since a 50-31 loss to Virginia Tech on Nov. 25, 2012.

Mahoney hit two early 3-pointers to give George Washington (1-2) a 6-2 lead, but Maryland (3-0) took control, scoring 17 straight to take a 25-8 lead with 7:25 to play in the second quarter. The Terrapins held the Colonials without a field goal for 10:17.

George Washington shot 21.4 percent (5 for 29) in the first half and trailed 40-15.

It got worse in the second half. The Colonials went the first 8:15 of the third quarter without scoring and missed their first 13 field goals before Maddie Loder hit a 3 with 1:15 to play.

The 3 was the only shot George Washington made as they were outscored 14-3 and trailed 54-18.

In the fourth quarter, the Terrapins outscored the Colonials 15-12.

BIG PICTURE

Maryland: Sunday’s game at No. 10 South Carolina is the first of four games against teams that are currently ranked. The Terps play No. 14 Georgia Tech in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Nov. 29 at home. In February, they’re scheduled to play two currently ranked Big 10 teams, Iowa and Minnesota.

George Washington: This was the 60th time the Colonials played a Top-10 opponent, and they’ve won just eight of them. They lost seven of eight overall to Maryland.

UP NEXT

Maryland: Visit No. 10 South Carolina on Sunday

George Washington: Visit Iona on Sunday

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

