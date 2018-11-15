No. 9 Washington State looking to keep CFP hopes alive

Arizona (5-5, 4-3 Pac-12) at No. 9 Washington State (9-1, 6-1, No. 8 CFP), 10:30 p.m. EST (ESPN).

Line: Washington State by 10.

Series record: Arizona leads 27-16.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Washington State looking to stay on track for its first Pac-12 North title and longshot bid for a College Football Playoff berth. The Cougars seek their first 10-win season since 2003. Arizona is seeking to become bowl eligible in Coach Kevin Sumlin’s first season.

KEY MATCHUP

Arizona’s porous defense against the Pac-12’s top offense. The Cougars average 470 yards per game, while Arizona is yielding 417 yards per game. Cold temperatures expected in Pullman could impact players used to warmer conditions.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Arizona: QB Khalil Tate shredded the Cougars in a Wildcats’ victory last season, but has been less consistent this year. RB J.J. Taylor has rushed for 558 yards and three touchdowns in his past three games.

Washington State: QB Gardner Minshew leads the nation in passing, and is threatening to break the Pac-12’s season passing yardage record of 4,714 yards held by Cal’s Jared Goff. Minshew has 3,852 passing yards.

FACTS & FIGURES

Minshew-mania has swept Cougar Nation, with many fans sporting fake mustaches in honor of the quarterback’s facial hair. … Sixth-year linebacker Peyton Pelluer, who is the fourth generation of his family to play at Washington State, has tied the team record by appearing in 51 games. On Saturday he will likely break the record he shares with defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale and receiver Gabe Marks … This marks the first time in WSU history that the football program has won at least eight games for four straight seasons … Sumlin used to be a graduate assistant at Washington State in 1989 and 1990 … Washington State has won 12 straight home games … Arizona leads the Pac-12 with 206 yards rushing per game.

