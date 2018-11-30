Non-Tender Free Agents

NEW YORK (AP) — The 43 players who became free agents when their teams failed to offer 2019 contracts Friday:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BALTIMORE (2) — Tim Beckham, 3b; Caleb Joseph, c.

CHICAGO (2) — Matt Davidson, dh; Avisail Garcia, of.

CLEVELAND (1) — James Hoyt, rhp.

DETROIT (2) — James McCann, c; Alex Wilson, rhp.

HOUSTON (1) — Chris Herrmann, c.

KANSAS CITY (4) — Jason Adam, rhp; Samir Dunez, 1b; Andres Machado, rhp; Bubba Starling, of.

LOS ANGELES (2) — Blake Parker, rhp; Matt Shoemaker, rhp.

MINNESOTA (1) — Robbie Grossman, of.

OAKLAND (3) — Mike Fiers, rhp; Cory Gearrin, rhp; Kendall Graveman, rhp.

TEXAS (4) — Matt Bush, rhp; Zac Curtis, rhp; Ricardo Rodríguez, rhp; Adrian Sampson, rhp.

TORONTO (1) — Yangervis Solarte, 3b.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (3) — Brad Boxberger, rhp; Shelby Miller, rhp; Chris Owings, of.

CHICAGO (3) — Justin Hancock, rhp; Ronald Torreyes, inf; Allen Webster, rhp.

CINCINNATI (4) — Aristides Aquino, c; Juan Graterol, c; Billy Hamilton, of; Jordan Patterson, of-1b.

COLORADO (1) — Sam Howard, lhp

LOS ANGELES (1) — Pat Venditte, switch-pitcher.

MILWAUKEE (3) — Xavier Cedeno, Dan Jennings, lhp; Jonathan Schoop, 2b.

NEW YORK (1) — Wilmer Flores, inf.

PHILADELPHIA (2) — Luis Avilan, lhp; Justin Bour, 1b.

SAN FRANCISCO (2) — Gorkys Hernandez, of; Hunter Strickland, rhp.

