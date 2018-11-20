Listen Live Sports

Norfolk State routs Regent University 97-57

November 20, 2018 11:53 pm
 
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Derrik Jamerson Jr. had 14 points and a career-high 13 rebounds to help Norfolk State roll to a 97-57 victory over NCCAA-member Regent University on Tuesday night.

The Spartans (3-4) shot 52 percent from the floor and had five players score in double figures. Regent shot just 28 percent.

Alex Long scored 15 points to lead Norfolk State. Kyonze Chavis added 14 points, eight assists and blocked two shots. Jamerson made four 3-pointers and a pair of free throws. C.J. Kelly and Steven Whitley each chipped in 10 points for the Spartans.

Jordan Butler had three blocks and Norfolk State finished with 13 for the game, tied for second-most in the program.

Kristopher Warren scored 14 points and Markell Riggins added 12 for Regent.

The Spartans used an 18-0 run to help build a 43-26 halftime advantage. A 16-0 surge stretched Norfolk State’s lead to 65-31 with about seven minutes left.

