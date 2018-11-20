North Dakota cruises past Concordia 89-56

GRAND FORKD, N.D. (AP) — Connor Avants scored 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting, Filip Rebraca scored 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for his first career double-double and North Dakota beat NAIA-member Concordia University (Neb.) 89-56 on Tuesday night.

Cortez Seales scored 15 points and Billy Brown had 14 for the Fighting Hawks (4-1), who shot 57 percent and outscored the Bulldogs 42-12 in the paint.

The Bulldogs led 8-4 on Kent Carter’s jumper, but Seales’ layup put North Dakota up for good, 9-8, and they steadily pulled away to a 49-32 halftime lead after shooting 65 percent in the first half. Jal Bijiek’s layup with 11:21 to play gave the Fighting Hawks a 25-point lead and they were never threatened. Ten North Dakota players scored in the final 20 minutes.

Brevin Sloup scored 13 points with three 3-pointers for Concordia (4-3), who hit just 10 of 30 3s. The Bulldogs played it as an exhibition.

