Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

North Dakota cruises past Concordia 89-56

November 20, 2018 11:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GRAND FORKD, N.D. (AP) — Connor Avants scored 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting, Filip Rebraca scored 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for his first career double-double and North Dakota beat NAIA-member Concordia University (Neb.) 89-56 on Tuesday night.

Cortez Seales scored 15 points and Billy Brown had 14 for the Fighting Hawks (4-1), who shot 57 percent and outscored the Bulldogs 42-12 in the paint.

The Bulldogs led 8-4 on Kent Carter’s jumper, but Seales’ layup put North Dakota up for good, 9-8, and they steadily pulled away to a 49-32 halftime lead after shooting 65 percent in the first half. Jal Bijiek’s layup with 11:21 to play gave the Fighting Hawks a 25-point lead and they were never threatened. Ten North Dakota players scored in the final 20 minutes.

Brevin Sloup scored 13 points with three 3-pointers for Concordia (4-3), who hit just 10 of 30 3s. The Bulldogs played it as an exhibition.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

11|26 AMSUS 2018 Annual Meeting
11|27 SERDP & ESTCP Symposium
11|27 55th Annual AOC International Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army conducts Javelin training in Qatar

Today in History

1963: Johnson establishes Warren Commission