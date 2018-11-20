Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

North Texas tops Maine 74-63 in OT on Simmons’ career night

November 20, 2018 10:49 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Zachary Simmons scored a career-high 24 points on 10-of-14 shooting, Ryan Woolridge added 12 points with five assists, and undefeated North Texas beat Maine 74-63 in overtime at the Wolfpack Classic on Tuesday night to win its seventh straight.

Isaiah White’s two free throws put Maine up 62-60 in overtime, but Jordan Duffy hit two from the line and North Texas scored eight straight and led 68-62 on Umoja Gibson’s 3-pointer with 2:22 to play. Andrew Fleming scored Maine’s only other overtime point as the Black Bears were outshot 14-3.

The Mean Green led 35-23 at halftime behind Simmons’ 15 points and Maine’s White tied it at 60 with a buzzer-beating layup at the end of regulation.

North Texas (7-0) shot 52 percent to Maine’s 45 percent and made 20 of 24 free throws.

Advertisement

White scored 22 points for Maine (0-5). Vilgot Larsson added 15 points with seven rebounds and Fleming scored 11.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

11|26 AMSUS 2018 Annual Meeting
11|27 SERDP & ESTCP Symposium
11|27 55th Annual AOC International Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army conducts Javelin training in Qatar

Today in History

1963: Johnson establishes Warren Commission