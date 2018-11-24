Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

North Texas wins 8th straight, beats Saint Peter’s 75-66

November 24, 2018 7:59 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Umoja Gibson scored 16 points to lead four players in double figures as North Texas held on to beat Saint Peter’s 75-66 in the Wolfpack Classic campus game on Saturday to go 8-0 for the first time in almost a century.

The Mean Green last started the season 8-0 in 1921 and can set a program record if they get the win at Oklahoma on Tuesday.

Gibson, a freshman, who was 4 of 9 from the field, made three 3-pointers and all five of his free-throw attempts. Zachary Simmons added 15 points with three blocks and Ryan Wooldridge contributed 14 points. Roosevelt Smart scored 13 points on 3-of-8 shooting from deep in his return after missing the first seven games due to injury. Smart set a single-season school record last season with 133 3-pointers.

North Texas had a 30-27 halftime advantage, but Saint Peter’s battled back to lead 39-38 at the 16:13 mark. Gibson answered with a trey and Woolridge added a layup to pull back out front 47-39, and the Mean Green pushed the lead to 65-46 with 7:50 left. The Peacocks whittled it down to 67-58 after Klay Brown slammed home a dunk with 5:00 remaining. Smart responded with a 3 to push the lead to 71-59.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Davauhnte Turner had 19 points for Saint Peter’s (1-4).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 The 37th Annual Government Contract...
12|3 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|4 Serving Citizens Better though Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Seaman guides landing craft air cushion to shore

Today in History

1989: Russia, US leaders suggest Cold War is ending