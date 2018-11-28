Northeastern’s early barrage leads to win over Bucknell

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Tomas Murphy tied a career-high 21 points and grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds and Northeastern throttled Bucknell 96-78 on Wednesday night.

Teammates Jordan Roland and Jason Strong each shot 7 of 9 from floor; Roland scored 17 and Strong 16. Donnell Gresham Jr. scored 16 points with 11 boards and Anthony Green added 11 for the Huskies (3-4). Northeastern finished 36-of-62 (58 percent) shooting and made 12 of 25 from 3-point range.

Strong scored seven of the Huskies’ first 20 points and Northeastern made three 3’s and led 20-6 within the game’s first six minutes. Jeremy Miller’s layup with 11:28 before halftime made it 30-12 and the Huskies finished the half with a 56-37 lead. Bucknell (2-3) never got within 16 points the rest of the way.

Bruce Moore scored 16 and Kimbal Mackenzie had 13 for Bucknell. Paul Newman scored 11 points and made 9 of 10 free throws and Nate Sestina added 10.

