Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Northern Arizona-Sacramento State game canceled

November 13, 2018 4:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Northern Arizona University’s game against Sacramento State that was postponed last weekend because of poor air quality has been canceled.

A wildfire north of the Sacramento area produced smoke that made the sky hazy at the game site last Saturday night.

Northern Arizona said Tuesday the schools explored options to reschedule but couldn’t find a compatible date this late in the season.

The Lumberjacks (3-6) will close their season Saturday afternoon in a home game against North Dakota.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army assists with typhoon relief in Pacific Islands

Today in History

1975: Senate report charges US involvement in assassination plots