Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Northern Colorado rolls to 90-64 win over Incarnate Word

November 21, 2018 11:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jordan Davis and Jonah Radebaugh scored 20 points apiece and Northern Colorado rolled to a 90-64 win over Incarnate Word on Wednesday night.

Davis also had five rebounds, six assists and four steals for the Bears (3-0). Bodie Hume added 13 points and eight rebounds and Jalen Sanders had 10 points and five boards.

Northern Colorado shot 56 percent from the field compared to 42 percent for Incarnate Word, made 18 of 20 of their free throws (90 percent), and had a 41-21 rebounding edge.

Hume drained three 3-pointers and Radebaugh added a fourth as part of 14-3 start for the Bears and they never looked back, building to a 49-31 advantage at the break.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Incarnate Word closed to 51-43 early in the second half but Northern Colorado came alive again on 3-pointers by Radebaugh, Davis and Trent Harris to stretch it to 62-45 with 12:53 to play.

Christian Peevy scored a career-best 26 points to lead the Cardinals (4-4). Augustine Ene added 16 points and seven boards.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

11|26 AMSUS 2018 Annual Meeting
11|29 SMART PROC GOVCON 2018
11|30 Writing A Successful Business Plan...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy surgeon performs emergency appendectomy aboard ship

Today in History

1950: Truman refuses to rule out atomic weapons