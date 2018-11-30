Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Northern Kentucky downs UMBC 78-60 behind McDonald

November 30, 2018 9:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Drew McDonald scored 21 points with three 3-pointers, Dantez Walton added a career-high 19 points with four assists, and Northern Kentucky pulled away with a 30-2 first-half run to beat UMBC 78-60 on Friday night.

Tyler Sharpe scored 14 points with three 3s and Zaynah Robinson had 10 points with six assists for the Norse (8-1), who shot 55 percent to UMBC’s 34 percent.

Joe Sherburne’s jumper capped UMBC’s opening 19-9 run, but the Retrievers went cold for 4:24 and the Norse pulled ahead 27-21 with a 22-5 run capped by Walton’s layup. Sharpe and McDonald hit consecutive 3s and Northern Kentucky led 39-21 at halftime after outscoring UMBC 30-2 over the final 8:36.

Walton and Robinson combined for 12 points in a 12-2 run, McDonald’s 3 put the Norse up 61-34 with 13:15 to play and Northern Kentucky was never threatened.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Brandon Horvath scored 19 points, making 12 of 17 free throws, and Sherburne added 18 points for UMBC (4-4).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Small Business Breakfast: DLA...
12|10 CLEEN III Industry Day
12|10 Writing Persuasive Federal Proposals -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors man machine gun aboard Navy ship

Today in History

1941: Japanese forces attack Pearl Harbor