Northern Kentucky holds off Northern Illinois in 2OT, 88-85

November 9, 2018 10:50 pm
 
DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Dantez Walton hit a pair of 3-pointers and Zaynah Robinson scored seven points, his final two from the free-throw line with five seconds left in the second overtime as Northern Kentucky held off Northern Illinois 88-85 in a nonconference game on Friday night.

Northern Illinois got off a final shot from half court, but it was no good.

The Huskies used a 9-0 run over the final 2:47 to secure a 35-27 halftime advantage, but the Norse took the lead after a 14-0 run to take the lead and went ahead 62-58 with under three minutes left after a 7-0 run.

Dante Thorp hit a 3-pointer for the Norse with :14 left in regulation to tie the game at 65-65 and force the first overtime.

Northern Illinois started the first overtime with a 6-0 run, but the Norse answered with 3s from Robinson on back-to-back possessions to even the game with :43 left. Drew McDonald’s layup tied the game at 75-75 with :15 left to force a second extra period.

Robinson hit two free throws with to put the Norse up, 88-85 with :05 left and Northern Illinois missed again from half court.

McDonald finished with 28 points and 14 rebounds for Northern Kentucky (2-0). Dantez Walton and Tyler Sharpe each added 16 points.

Levi Bradley and Thorpe scored 25 and 24 points, respectively, for Northern Illinois.

