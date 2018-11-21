Listen Live Sports

Notae scores 40, Jacksonville routs Florida Memorial, 123-77

November 21, 2018 9:37 pm
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JD Notae scored a career-high 40 points, doubling his previous season high, and Jacksonville knocked down 17 3-pointers as the Dolphins routed NAIA Florida Memorial, 123-77 on Wednesday night.

Natae scored a then-season high 20 points as Jacksonville beat Chattanooga, 74-66 Saturday. He is the first Jacksonville player to score 40 points or more since Darius Dawkins did it in 2017.

Jacksonville (3-4) now has won three straight after opening the season with four straight losses. The Dolphins were 17 of 26 from beyond the arc, dished out 31 assists on 45 made baskets and scored 48 of its points in the paint. The bench contributed 62 points.

DeAnthony McCallum was the only other Jacksonville player to reach double figures.

Eugene Harvey III scored 24 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for Florida Memorial. Omar Outar added 17 points and Jordan Martin contributed 15.

