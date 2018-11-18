Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Notae sparks Jacksonville to 74-66 win over Chattanooga

November 18, 2018 6:06 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Reserve JD Notae scored 18 of his season-high 20 points in the second half and Jacksonville heated up after the intermission and beat Chattanooga 74-66 on Saturday in a tournament hosted by South Alabama.

Donovann Toatley hit two jumpers and Jonathan Scott and Thomas Smallwood buried 3-pointers as Chattanooga opened the second half with a 12-2 run in the first 2:47 for a 35-26 lead. The Mocs led 46-39 after Justin Brown scored off a turnover, but Jacksonville got a basket and two free throws from Jalyn Hinton and a 3-point play by McCallum to knot the score at 48 with 9:52 left.

Notae took over from there, scoring seven straight points to put the Dolphins up 55-50 at the 8:08 mark. David Jean-Baptiste sank a 3 to get the Mocs within two points before Notae scored eight in a 12-3 run to put the Dolphins on top 67-56 and they cruised from there.

Jacksonville (2-4) led 24-23 after a cold-shooting first half. The Dolphins shot 33 percent from the floor and beyond the arc and made just 4 of 8 free throws, while the Mocs (2-4) hit just 9 of 28 shots (32 percent), including 3 of 10 from distance, and 2 of 5 foul shots.

Advertisement

Hinton and McCallum scored 13 and 10, respectively. Jean-Baptiste topped the Mocs with 11 points.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard members pack Thanksgiving meals for needy families

Today in History

1968: Air Force pilot rescues Special Forces team