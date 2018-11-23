Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nottingham, Pearson combine for 43 in Texas State romp

November 23, 2018 10:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tre’Larenz Nottingham scored 25 points and Nijal Pearson 18, leading Texas State to an 82-50 win over USC Upstate Friday night in the Portland Classic.

Nottingham was 7-for-13 from the field and made 9 of 11 free throws to pick up his third 20-point game as a Bobcat. Pearson was 7-for-12 shooting as Texas State (4-1) was 51 percent from the field (29 of 57) and harried USC Upstate into 20 turnovers, turning those into 29 points.

Malik Moore scored 13 to lead the Spartans (1-4) but was 5-for-12 shooting. He was the only one to reach double figures. As a team USC Upstate shot 33 percent (17 of 52) and was out-rebounded 38-28.

The Bobcats closed the first half on an 18-3 run and led 29-18 at the break.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Moore scored five quick points as USC Upstate opened the final period on an 8-5 burst and hit another 3 that cut the gap to 14 points halfway through the half, but the Spartans would get no closer.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 The 37th Annual Government Contract...
12|3 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|4 Serving Citizens Better though Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy surgeon performs emergency appendectomy aboard ship

Today in History

1950: Truman refuses to rule out atomic weapons