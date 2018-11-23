Nottingham, Pearson combine for 43 in Texas State romp

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tre’Larenz Nottingham scored 25 points and Nijal Pearson 18, leading Texas State to an 82-50 win over USC Upstate Friday night in the Portland Classic.

Nottingham was 7-for-13 from the field and made 9 of 11 free throws to pick up his third 20-point game as a Bobcat. Pearson was 7-for-12 shooting as Texas State (4-1) was 51 percent from the field (29 of 57) and harried USC Upstate into 20 turnovers, turning those into 29 points.

Malik Moore scored 13 to lead the Spartans (1-4) but was 5-for-12 shooting. He was the only one to reach double figures. As a team USC Upstate shot 33 percent (17 of 52) and was out-rebounded 38-28.

The Bobcats closed the first half on an 18-3 run and led 29-18 at the break.

Moore scored five quick points as USC Upstate opened the final period on an 8-5 burst and hit another 3 that cut the gap to 14 points halfway through the half, but the Spartans would get no closer.

