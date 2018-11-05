NTRA Thoroughbred Poll

NEW YORK (AP) — The final 2018 Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) covering racing performances through Nov. 4. Rankings based on the votes of sports and thoroughbred racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, record, total points and previous rank (Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling):

A-S St-1-2-3 Pts Prv 1. Accelerate (24) 5-H 7-6-1-0 437 1 2. Justify (19) 3-C 6-6-0-0 380 2 3. Monomoy Girl 3-F 7-6-1-0 357 4 4. Sistercharlie 4-F 5-4-1-0 234 10 5. Enable (3) 4-F 1-1-0-0 218 — 6. City of Light 4-C 5-3-1-1 218 — 7. Roy H 6-G 5-3-1-1 205 — 8. Game Winner 2-C 4-4-0-0 100 — 9. Newspaperofrecord 2-F 3-3-0-0 65 — 10. Yoshida 4-C 4-2-0-0 61 6

Other Horses Receiving Votes: Stormy Liberal 46, Gunnevera 45, Mind Your Biscuits 37, Thunder Snow 28, Jaywalk 20, Catholic Boy 16, Diversify 13, Audible 10, Imperial Hint 9, Mendelssohn 5, Whitmore 4, Magical 4, Bee Jersey 4, Midnight Bisou 3, Wow Cat 2, Abel Tasman 2, Promises Fulfilled 2, Unique Bella 1, Vasilika 1, Expert Eye 1, Catalina Cruiser 1, Marley’s Freedom 1.

