Nuggets add Sue Bird to front office staff

November 16, 2018 5:51 pm
 
DENVER (AP) — WNBA champion Sue Bird is joining the Denver Nuggets’ front office while continuing her own professional basketball playing career.

Tim Connelly, the Nuggets’ president of basketball operations, said Bird’s new title is basketball operations associate.

In a statement, Connelly said, “We are very excited to have Sue join our organization. Her resume certainly speaks for itself and as a still active player she will offer an extremely unique perspective.”

Bird recently completed her 16th season in the WNBA with her third championship, all with the Seattle Storm.

The New York native was the first overall draft pick in 2002 out of UConn, where she won two national titles.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

