Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nuggets-Grizzlies, Box

November 7, 2018 10:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
DENVER (87)

Craig 2-5 1-2 5, Millsap 1-7 0-0 2, Jokic 0-1 4-4 4, Murray 6-21 1-2 15, Harris 6-16 5-6 20, Hernangomez 3-6 0-0 7, Plumlee 4-6 2-2 10, Lyles 6-9 2-3 16, Morris 4-10 0-0 8, Beasley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-82 15-19 87.

MEMPHIS (89)

Anderson 5-9 3-4 14, Jackson Jr. 7-15 4-6 20, Gasol 6-13 7-7 20, Conley 2-9 0-0 4, Temple 1-4 3-4 5, Rabb 1-2 0-0 2, Mack 2-4 0-0 6, D.Brooks 1-5 2-2 4, M.Brooks 4-7 0-0 9, Selden 1-2 2-2 5. Totals 30-70 21-25 89.

Denver 29 18 23 17—87
Memphis 22 28 20 19—89

3-Point Goals_Denver 8-32 (Harris 3-6, Lyles 2-5, Murray 2-9, Hernangomez 1-4, Beasley 0-1, Jokic 0-1, Millsap 0-1, Craig 0-2, Morris 0-3), Memphis 8-21 (Mack 2-3, Jackson Jr. 2-5, Gasol 1-2, Anderson 1-2, M.Brooks 1-2, Selden 1-2, D.Brooks 0-1, Conley 0-2, Temple 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Denver 41 (Lyles 9), Memphis 36 (Gasol 12). Assists_Denver 19 (Murray 7), Memphis 19 (Conley 8). Total Fouls_Denver 22, Memphis 22. Technicals_Denver coach Nuggets (Defensive three second), Memphis coach Grizzlies (Defensive three second) 3. A_15,832 (18,119).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore cloud computing in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Afghan-born soldier, linguist returns home to advise US security forces

Today in History

1977: President Jimmy Carter hosts shah of Iran