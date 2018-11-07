Nuggets-Grizzlies, Box

DENVER (87)

Craig 2-5 1-2 5, Millsap 1-7 0-0 2, Jokic 0-1 4-4 4, Murray 6-21 1-2 15, Harris 6-16 5-6 20, Hernangomez 3-6 0-0 7, Plumlee 4-6 2-2 10, Lyles 6-9 2-3 16, Morris 4-10 0-0 8, Beasley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-82 15-19 87.

MEMPHIS (89)

Anderson 5-9 3-4 14, Jackson Jr. 7-15 4-6 20, Gasol 6-13 7-7 20, Conley 2-9 0-0 4, Temple 1-4 3-4 5, Rabb 1-2 0-0 2, Mack 2-4 0-0 6, D.Brooks 1-5 2-2 4, M.Brooks 4-7 0-0 9, Selden 1-2 2-2 5. Totals 30-70 21-25 89.

Denver 29 18 23 17—87 Memphis 22 28 20 19—89

3-Point Goals_Denver 8-32 (Harris 3-6, Lyles 2-5, Murray 2-9, Hernangomez 1-4, Beasley 0-1, Jokic 0-1, Millsap 0-1, Craig 0-2, Morris 0-3), Memphis 8-21 (Mack 2-3, Jackson Jr. 2-5, Gasol 1-2, Anderson 1-2, M.Brooks 1-2, Selden 1-2, D.Brooks 0-1, Conley 0-2, Temple 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Denver 41 (Lyles 9), Memphis 36 (Gasol 12). Assists_Denver 19 (Murray 7), Memphis 19 (Conley 8). Total Fouls_Denver 22, Memphis 22. Technicals_Denver coach Nuggets (Defensive three second), Memphis coach Grizzlies (Defensive three second) 3. A_15,832 (18,119).

